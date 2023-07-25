2,611 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,006,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.53. 1,109,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

