27,305 Shares in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. National Presto Industries makes up 1.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NPK traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $545.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.06 and a one year high of $82.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.81%.

NPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.