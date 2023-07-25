492,037 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 492,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for approximately 0.4% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $56,766,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $21,635,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $18,989,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,884,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,826,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 446,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,881. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 69.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

