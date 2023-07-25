7,902 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

