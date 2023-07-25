96,174 Shares in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of ForgeRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,015,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after buying an additional 87,142 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth $39,251,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 454,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ForgeRock

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $41,617.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,851.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,084 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $41,617.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,851.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $142,038.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,597,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,615. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FORG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 257,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.55 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

