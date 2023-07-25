Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.