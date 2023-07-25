AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $142.12. 1,432,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,212. The firm has a market cap of $250.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

