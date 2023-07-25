Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 3,763 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,960,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

