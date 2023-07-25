Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,038 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.35. 92,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

