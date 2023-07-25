Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 611 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.44. The stock had a trading volume of 485,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.87.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

