Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $525.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.10. The stock has a market cap of $239.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

