Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.19. 857,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.