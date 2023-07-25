Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alcoa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of AA opened at $33.74 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

