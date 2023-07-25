ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Cut to $58.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.83.

NYSE ALE opened at $58.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 29.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,454,000 after buying an additional 487,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,589,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,330,000 after buying an additional 78,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

