Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.32. The company has a market capitalization of $326.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

