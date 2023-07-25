Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.00.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $192.32 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $287,214.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,456.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,782,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.