American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.9 %

AMS stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

