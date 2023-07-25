Amphenol (APH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q2 guidance at $0.66-0.68 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after acquiring an additional 582,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,243,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $998,263,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.