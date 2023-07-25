Analysts Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) PT at $210.75

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WILYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

