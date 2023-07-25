Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AON by 29.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $342.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. AON has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.21 and its 200 day moving average is $319.83.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AON will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

