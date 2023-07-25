Argus Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $50.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Argus from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. 616,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,048. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

