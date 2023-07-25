Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Arizona Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AZMCF opened at $2.42 on Friday. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.
About Arizona Metals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arizona Metals
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.