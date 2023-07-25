Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMCF opened at $2.42 on Friday. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

