Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Major Shareholder Buys $499,950.00 in Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,852. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

