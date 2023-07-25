Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Raised to $21.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.69.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.6 %

ASB stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Associated Banc by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

