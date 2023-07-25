Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.75. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
