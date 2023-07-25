Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.75. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athersys by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Athersys by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 381.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

