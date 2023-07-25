AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.94–$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.31 million. AtriCure also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.94)-(0.92) EPS.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 401,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.