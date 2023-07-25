AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.8% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after buying an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,448,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,881,000 after buying an additional 2,189,802 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

AT&T Announces Dividend

NYSE T traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,070,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,048,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.