Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 555 ($7.12) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 630 ($8.08). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUTO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.30) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 614.14 ($7.87).

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 3.6 %

AUTO stock traded down GBX 23.17 ($0.30) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 626.83 ($8.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,959. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 479.80 ($6.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 681 ($8.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The company has a market cap of £5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,507.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 621.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 609.77.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

