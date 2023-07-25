Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lifted by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 5.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $77,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $240.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,495. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.89 and a 200-day moving average of $221.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

