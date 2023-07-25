Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.84

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $77.83, with a volume of 46664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.57.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,703,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,292,000 after buying an additional 936,329 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,985,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,274,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

