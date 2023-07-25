Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

