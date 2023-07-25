B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-$1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$407.00 million.

Shares of RILY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 318,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $432.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $235,004.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares in the company, valued at $252,141,153.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $235,004.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,141,153.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares in the company, valued at $229,471,070.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

