B. Riley Initiates Coverage on FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of FiscalNote stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 1,146,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,817. The stock has a market cap of $439.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 195.00% and a negative return on equity of 148.26%. The company had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FiscalNote news, Director Conrad Yiu purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

