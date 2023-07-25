Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 1.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baidu Stock Performance
Baidu stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.70. 1,261,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.