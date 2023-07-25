Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 1.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.70. 1,261,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Baidu

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.