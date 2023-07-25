Baker Hughes’ (BKR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKR. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.78.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $36.16.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.