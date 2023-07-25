Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

GLDD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 137,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $158.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLDD. TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,238.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 260,928 shares of company stock worth $1,678,812. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

