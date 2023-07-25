Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.