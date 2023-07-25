Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 17,550 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

ALLY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 935,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

