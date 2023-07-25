Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.30. The stock had a trading volume of 458,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $149.21.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

