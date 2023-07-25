Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Federal Agricultural Mortgage accounts for 4.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $121,878.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,876.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $121,878.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,876.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock worth $473,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.9 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $158.84. 14,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.28. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.76 and a fifty-two week high of $159.20.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.