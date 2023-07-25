Barnett & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,750 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,426,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after buying an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,703,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,872,900. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

