Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 800 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

