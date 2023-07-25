Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.74% from the company’s previous close.

Eurocell Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ECEL traded up GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 114.74 ($1.47). 151,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,105. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.61 million, a PE ratio of 573.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell

In related news, insider Kate Allum acquired 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £1,565.20 ($2,006.92). Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

