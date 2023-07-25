Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,042 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

