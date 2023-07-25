Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Biogen also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.54.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock traded down $10.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.19. 1,145,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.83. Biogen has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

