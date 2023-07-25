Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,820.60.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $24.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,918.31. 85,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,321. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,998.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,696.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,576.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

