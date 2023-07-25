Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target at $20.69

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.69.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

DISH Network Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DISH Network by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

