Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $72.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CZR opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $58.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after acquiring an additional 148,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

