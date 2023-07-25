California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. California Resources traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 603677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

