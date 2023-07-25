Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$61.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.31.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$58.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.51. BCE has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$66.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. Analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2180822 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 137.72%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

